The Ultimate Tottenham Hotspur quiz
Here's the Ultimate Tottenham Hotspur quiz, on everything from the Nicholson era to the Big Ange revolution
Time for a football quiz. Here’s the ultimate Tottenham Hotspur quiz.
Tottenham have given so much to the game, after all. Synonymous with a unique style of play, back in the day, they’re now a behemoth of the continental game, renowned for a venue like no other.
But how well do you know the Lilywhites? Know your Nicholson from your Ndombele?
MORE QUIZZES Premier League quizzes
We’ve assembled 40 questions to find out just that, as we test your Tottenham Hotspur Football Club knowledge. No time limit, of course.
We’re looking way into the past, remembering trophy wins, north London heroes and spectacular stats that still hold up today. From Kane and Son to the very infancy of White Hart Lane, this isn’t a quiz for the casual.
We’ll even give you hints along the way. Each question has four possible answers – but you can narrow that down to three if you sign into Kwizly.
So how’s your knowledge? Show us your score @FourFourTwo and send to a Spurs fan you know.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Ultimate Tottenham Hotspur quiz
More Tottenham Hotspur quizzes
ARSENAL The Ultimate quiz
ASTON VILLA The Ultimate quiz
BOURNEMOUTH The Ultimate quiz
BRENTFORD The Ultimate quiz
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION The Ultimate quiz
CHELSEA The Ultimate quiz
CRYSTAL PALACE The Ultimate quiz
EVERTON The Ultimate quiz
FULHAM The Ultimate quiz
IPSWICH TOWN The Ultimate quiz
LEICESTER CITY The Ultimate quiz
LIVERPOOL The Ultimate quiz
MANCHESTER CITY The Ultimate quiz
MANCHESTER UNITED The Ultimate quiz
NEWCASTLE UNITED The Ultimate quiz
NOTTINGHAM FOREST The Ultimate quiz
SOUTHAMPTON The Ultimate quiz
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR The Ultimate quiz
WEST HAM UNITED The Ultimate quiz
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS The Ultimate quiz
Quiz! Can you name every scorer from the last 20 North London derbies?
Quiz! Can you name every team Harry Kane's ever scored against?
Quiz! Can you name Tottenham's starting XI from their 3-1 win over Inter in 2010?
Quiz! Can you name the Spurs XI from their first game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?
Quiz! Can you name the Tottenham Hotspur line-up from the Champions League game against Manchester City in 2019?
Quiz! Can you name the Tottenham Hotspur line-up from the game against Fulham in 2001?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.