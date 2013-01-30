Nuremberg sign Japan international Kanazaki

The 23-year-old offensive midfielder, whose contract with Japan's Nagoya Grampus had run out, will rejoin fellow countryman and former Oita Trinita teammate Hiroshi Kiyotake.

"We were thinking for some time that we needed to boost our offensive force," said club sports chief Martin Bader.

"Mu can play in every position and that improves our offensive versatility and quality."

Nuremberg are 15th in the German top flight, eight points above the relegation places.