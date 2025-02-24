‘Obviously I want to come back and I think the fans know that' Manchester City star Matheus Nunes surprisingly confirms plans to return to former club

Matheus Nunes hasn't had the easiest of rides with Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes hasn’t quite had the impact he would have liked at the Etihad Stadium.

He arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of £53 million, but has so far failed to establish himself as one of Pep Guardiola’s go-to men when other options are available.

Nevertheless, it may shock some to hear the 26-year-old already planning his post-City life.

Matheus Nunes eyes return to former club after Manchester City

Nunes spoke of his future plans recently on a Portuguese podcast (Image credit: Jack Thomas – WWFC via Getty Images)

Nunes, who is City's ninth-most expensive signing ever, was signed predominately on the basis of his midfield performances for Wolves, but at times this season has been limited to filling in at full-back to cover for gaps in the squad.

Slipping into that secondary role for the Premier League champions potentially explains why the Portugal international has spoken recently of his desire to return to former club, Sporting.

The midfielder made his big break with the Liga Portugal heavyweights (Image credit: Getty)

Speaking on the Estrelinhas podcast, hosted by former Boavista full-back Afonso Figueiredo, Nunes said: “Obviously I want to go back [to Sporting] and I've said it several times. I think they know that.

“I had already returned to the stadium, but playing there [for City against Sporting] had never happened. And the affection I felt... I was really pi**d because we lost, but I can't explain the affection I felt.”

Nunes signed a five-year contract at City when he signed in 2023, so still has plenty of time to run on his current deal, and as such didn’t want to set his future plans in stone.

He continued: "I won't say dates, obviously, I won't estimate it, but obviously I'll come back”

Nunes saw the biggest boost to his value during his 2022/23 season with Wolves (Image credit: Jack Thomas – WWFC via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while confirming a desire to one day return to the club that gave him a huge opportunity at a young age is not particularly controversial, it perhaps indicates the direction of travel for Nunes.

Would he be so candid if he was playing 90 minutes week in, week out in his favoured position at City? We’ll never know, but it’s difficult to escape the feeling this is Nunes putting the first feelers out for his options beyond his time with Guardiola’s side.

Nunes is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt. City are next in action against Tottenham Hotspur, when Premier League action returns this week.