Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses Manchester United fans' anti-Glazer and anti-Woodward protests

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for "unity" after Manchester United fans chanted against executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the club's owners, the Glazer family, on Saturday.

Solskjaer's side thrashed Norwich 4-0 at Old Trafford but that did not prevent sections of the home support voicing their discontent at senior figures at the club.

The Glazers have been unpopular for much of their time at the helm, while Woodward has come in for criticism for his recent transfer dealings.

But Solskjaer believes United must stick together as they target a place in the top four this season.

"I'm not sure if the players will get [hear] it, but I noticed, yeah," Solskjaer told reporters in his post-match press conference. "As a club we've got to stick together, we've got to be united, we are a family.

"I can only say from when I've been here I've been backed by the owners, I've been backed by Ed and they're supporting me, so for me, make sure they stick together.

"We are in all competitions. We are still in the EFL Cup, FA Cup, we're fifth in the league, still challenging [for the top four], we've improved the position from last season, we've got Europa League – they [the fans] have just got to believe me when I say I feel we are doing loads of good things behind the scenes. We are going in the right direction."

Marcus Rashford was the star of the show in the defeat of Norwich, which keeps United within five points of Chelsea in fourth place.

The England international scored twice to take his tally for the club to 64 in what was his 200th appearance for the Red Devils.

And Solskjaer believes Rashford will only improve in the coming years.

"What an achievement to get to 200 games at his age," Solskjaer said. "I don't know how many he's scored [in total], but that's 19 this season.

"He's absolutely top class to work with, a great kid. He wants to learn, improve and he knows how to keep his feet on the ground.

"Today he was carrying a few knocks, but there was no chance he was going to say to me before the game he didn't want to play.

"He will become better, but he has everything to become a top-class player: attitude, skill, physique. I'm delighted I have three centre-forwards [Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood] scoring today."

READ MORE

When will Lionel Messi retire? Spanish football experts have their say

Jose Mourinho must make Tottenham worth watching – something he still hasn't managed

The measure for every Premier League goalkeeper that shows Liverpool's Alisson might be even better than we thought