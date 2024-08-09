Manchester United in talks with bargain defender: report

Manchester United made a splash in the transfer market last month, when they completed moves for Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee and French centre-back Leny Yoro.

The combined £90million double swoop marked the first signings made by the new regime led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and marked the start of what is set to be a significant rebuild at Old Trafford following last season’s disappointing eighth-placed finish.

There is plenty more work to be done in terms of resculpting the playing squad and the club were linked with a host of other players following the arrivals of Zirkzee and Yoro.

Bayern Munich pair Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt were the subject of several reports as the club look to add more options at the back, while Manuel Ugarte and Sander Berge have been linked in the club’s search for a defensive midfielder.

But with the Red Devils so far unable to make a breakthrough with any of those targets, they now appear to be changing tact in the transfer market after being linked with one of Spain’s leading free agents.

Centre-back Mario Hermoso left Atletico Madrid after five years with Diego Simeone’s side and Manchester United have ‘made official contract’ with the player, according to Spanish journalist Maximo de la Cruz Ramirez on X (formerly Twitter).

Hermoso was a €25million signing for Atletico in 2019 and is said to be looking for a salary of just over £5million, with negotiations between club and player said to be at an early phase. Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have also been linked with the former Real Madrid youth product, who has five senior Spain caps.

After seeing Yoro suffer a foot injury in pre-season which has ruled him out for up to three months, centre-back is again a key priority for Manchester United, who shipped in 58 goals in the Premier League last term.

Hermoso is valued at €25million by Transfermarkt and in FourFourTwo’s opinion is one of the best free agents left on the market, so providing he does not ask for excessive wage demands, could be a smart option for Manchester United, who will need to keep an eye on their outgoings this summer.

The club have also been linked with another free agent in former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus midfielder Adrien Raboit, indicating that all transfer avenues are being assessed this summer.

