Manchester United in talks with bargain defender: report

By
published

Manchester United are still looking to add to their defence before the start of the new season

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United made a splash in the transfer market last month, when they completed moves for Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee and French centre-back Leny Yoro. 

The combined £90million double swoop marked the first signings made by the new regime led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and marked the start of what is set to be a significant rebuild at Old Trafford following last season’s disappointing eighth-placed finish.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.