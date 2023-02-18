One win in TEN for Chelsea as Southampton pile pressure on under-fire Graham Potter
The Blues' truly miserable run of form continued as they were beaten at Stamford Bridge by the Premier League's bottom side
Under-pressure Chelsea (opens in new tab) boss Graham Potter faces more intense scrutiny after his side slumped to a 1-0 Premier League loss at home to bottom-of-the-table Southampton (opens in new tab).
A cacophony of boos greeted the full-time whistle at Stamford Bridge, where James Ward-Prowse's trademark free-kick clinched three huge points for Southampton – under the caretaker charge of Ruben Selles – in their battle to avoid the drop.
The result means Chelsea have now won just one of their last 10 matches in all competitions – and only one of their last seven in the league, where they remain languishing in 10th.
It was a familiar tale for the Blues as they again failed to find the net, suffering their second 1-0 loss in four days – having been beaten by Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.
Potter's side have drawn a blank in four of their last five outings, mustering just seven goals in 11 matches since the season resumed after the World Cup.
Only six teams have collected fewer Premier League points in their last 10 games than the Blues (9), who are next in action when they travel to London rivals Tottenham (opens in new tab) a week on Sunday.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
