Only one single football league club now exists in a Conservative constituency following the 2024 general election results

The only club that exists in a Conservative constituency play in League Two

The overwhelming nature of Labour’s general election victory has been hammered home by an interesting little nugget about how the 92 Premier League and EFL clubs are now represented in the House of Commons.

The UK took to the polls on Thursday, with Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party absolutely demolishing the incumbent Tories to earn the right to form a new government.

That victory means there is now just one team in English football’s top four tiers who sit within the constituency of a Conservative MP with the rest overwhelmingly represented by Labour.

Bromley left as only Tory seat among 92 clubs

As assembled by data journalist Omar Chaudhari on X, Premier League and EFL was already predominantly Labour, with just 37 Tory MPs to Labour’s 55.

But Bromley, newly promoted from the National League via the play-offs, are now the only club found within a Tory constituency, with Peter Fortune holding on to Bromley and Biggin Hill by just 302 votes.

That means all but eight of the 92 clubs are now in Labour wards, with Cheltenham Town, Wimbledon, Harrogate Town and Sutton United all switching from Conservative to Liberal Democrat.

The areas around football clubs largely mirror the story of the election, especially those in Leagues One and Two - 58% of those clubs were in constituencies that voted Tory in 2019, now none of them are. Meanwhile, two independents are in the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/JKH1Z15IYYJuly 5, 2024

Labour have however lost seats to independent runners at Starmer's beloved Arsenal (with Jeremy Corbyn winning after leaving the party), as well as Aston Villa, Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has meanwhile been appointed as Culture, Media and Sport secretary on Starmer’s cabinet.

Part of her brief now will be to oversee what will happen with the Football Governance Bill that was proposed to Parliament earlier this year but did not have a chance to get passed before the election was called in May.

