Only one single football league club now exists in a Conservative constituency following the 2024 general election results

By
published

Labour's massive election victory has produced a unique map across the 92 football league clubs in England and Wales

General view inside Hayes Lane Stadium the day before the Vanarama National League match between Bromley FC and at Chorley FC. The Premier League and EFL have postponed matches untill April 3rd due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic on March 13, 2020 in London, England
The only club that exists in a Conservative constituency play in League Two (Image credit: Getty Images)

The overwhelming nature of Labour’s general election victory has been hammered home by an interesting little nugget about how the 92 Premier League and EFL clubs are now represented in the House of Commons.

The UK took to the polls on Thursday, with Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party absolutely demolishing the incumbent Tories to earn the right to form a new government.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.