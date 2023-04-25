Only TWO Manchester City players make it into a combined XI with Arsenal, according to Premier League stats

Only Erling Haaland and Rodri make it into a combined Arsenal and Manchester City this season, according to Fantasy Premier League stats.

Man City goal machine Haaland has 32 goals in the Premier League already this season, earning him a whopping 227 points for FPL players. However, only one of his teammates from the Etihad would join him in the combined XI, with Arsenal players enjoying incredibly successful seasons in pursuit of their first title since 2004.

Research from OLBG (opens in new tab) has concluded Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have a combined 374 points this season already, meaning Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez fail to make the team.

(Image credit: OLBG)

Despite Kevin De Bruyne’s impressive season, with 15 assists and five goals already, Martin Odegaard has accumulated 185 points already and Granit Xhaka has 118 thanks to his more advanced role under Mikel Arteta which replaces Ilkay Gundogan.

However, Rodri secures the defensive midfield role over Thomas Partey, both have been part of a season-long debate, with Casemiro included, on who is the best player in their role, but Rodri gets the nod.

Aaron Ramsdale deservedly takes his place between the sticks, while Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba have added crucial goals throughout the season and kept clean sheets at key times.