Our secret hack will net you a PS5 and EA FC 25 for just over $400 – that's actually cheaper than ANY Black Friday soccer bundle deal we found!

Rush, don't walk. There's an amazing EA FC 25 bundle deal up for grabs if you think out of the box

Good things come to those who wait. (Or those who were too busy to search for deals on Black Friday).



We’ve spotted two separate discounts for PS5 and EA FC 25 that, when combined, net you a PS5 and the game for cheaper than we saw ANYWHERE else on Black Friday. To secure the deal you need to do two things:



First: move quick to Walmart who have slashed the price of a PS5 Slim console. These PS5 Digital Editions have no disc drive, so you purchase and download games directly via the PlayStation Network and the PlayStation Store. Super easy!



Right now, on the PlayStation Store EA FC 25 is half price ($34.99). So combined, with Walmart’s incredible deal for the PS5 Slim you can get both for a grand total of... $408.99!

The beauty of the PS5 Slim is that you get powerful gaming technology packed inside a sleek and compact design that doesn't take up lots of space in your set up. There’s 1TB of storage to keep your favorite games ready and waiting for you to jump straight in.



As for EA FC 25, FourFourTwo’s official gaming writer, John-Anthony Disotto, said earlier this year ‘this is the most fun I’ve had playing a soccer game in years’ in our review.

With updates to beloved game modes like Career, a new tactical system, and a new game mode called 'Rush' that is likely to be the heart and soul of the party, EA FC 25 could go down as one of the biggest annual releases of the franchise yet.



In that case don't sleep on this incredible $408.99 deal this Cyber Weekend. It won’t be around long.

This deal is cold (Image credit: EA)

What is Cyber Monday and when will Cyber Monday soccer deals start?

Cyber Monday will start on, err... Monday December 2 in 2024, a few days after Black Friday has taken place. Initially intended to encourage people to shop online after physically going into stores for Black Friday, Cyber Monday has since just extended the sales period after Thanksgiving.

