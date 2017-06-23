Pamela Anderson and Sevilla's Adil Rami might actually be a thing

Sevilla's 31-year-old centre back Adil Rami – who made 33 appearances for the La Liga club last season – has been spotted out with former Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson, 49.

The two apparently met through a mutual friend a few weeks ago, and were seen parading the streets of Monaco last weekend, wining and dining in some of the principality's finest restaurants.

Anderson has been married three times; firstly to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee within a few days of meeting him in 1995. They had two sons together before divorcing in 1998.

Her second marriage, with Kid Rock, lasted 16 months from 2006-07; the third, to film producer Rick Salomon in late 2007, less than five months.

Rami could be going through his own break-up right now, though – Sevilla are reportedly in talks with Marseille and Besiktas to shift him this summer.