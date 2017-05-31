Patrice Evra has resorted to (surprisingly good) beatboxing to solve his boredom
The former Manchester United hero-turned-social media kingpin has been back to entertain during some airport downtime.
Evra is already renowned for singing in his car, shouting the words "I love this game!" on a regular basis, dancing, and just generally enjoying himself. But now he's had to endure a spot of boredom.
However, in classic Evra fashion, he solved his quandary in the middle of an airport lounge by breaking out some beatboxing. He's even pretty good at it too.
He caps off his performance by saying "sometimes I feel like an iPhone – I can do everything!"
Suffice to say, winning the internet is definitely in his repertoire.
