Juventus to challenge Real Madrid for Paul Pogba's signature - report

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has been approached by Juventus representatives, according to Sky Italy.

The 26-year-old moved from United to Juventus in 2012, when he felt he wasn't getting enough oppurtunity to play first team football.

Then in 2016, Pogba became the most expensive player in the world at the time, when he moved back to United for £89million.

Now the World Cup winner is thought to be considering his future again after United's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

In April he described a move to Real Madrid as "a dream for anyone". Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane further fanned the flame by flattering Pogba publicly.

While Pogba may be swayed by a French legend like Zidane, Juventus, on the other hand, are currently without a manager.

Pogba has 31 goals in 135 games for United, and has two years left on his current contract.

