Juventus ready to launch fresh Paul Pogba bid – but Manchester United hold firm

The France international is wanted by the Italian champions and Real Madrid this summer after admitting that he is ready for a “new challenge”.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola reiterated the midfielder’s desire to move on, telling the Times: “Everyone within the club from the manager to the owner knows Paul’s wishes.

“Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are.”

Despite those comments, the 26-year-old was named in United’s squad for their pre-season tour of Australia, Singapore and China, and flew out with the team on Sunday.

The Sunday Times has reported that Juve are willing to offer £120 million to bring the player back to Turin as part of their bid to win the Champions League and become one of the biggest clubs in the world from a commercial standpoint.

However, the Old Trafford hierarchy are determined to reject any advances for a player they expect to be a central part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rebuilding project.

The Red Devils are yet to receive any bids but value Pogba above the sum Juventus are prepared to offer.

