Watch: Paulo Dybala arrives in Turin for talks that could decide Juventus future

The two clubs are in conversation over a swap deal that would see Dybala move to Old Trafford and Romelu Lukaku head in the other direction.

Dybala has yet to agree personal terms with United and is believed to have the final say on whether the switch goes ahead.

He is said to have arrived in Turin on Thursday for a medical and is expected to meet coach Maurizio Sarri and sporting director Fabio Paratici later to discuss the proposal.

Dybala è arrivato a Torino: si decide il suo futuro alla Juventus pic.twitter.com/nhParpRfzw— Goal Italia (@GoalItalia) August 1, 2019

The 25-year-old refused to speak with reporters as he got into a car on his way to the club’s J-Medical facility.

