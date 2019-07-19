Manchester United set for crunch Paulo Dybala talks with Juventus
Manchester United have re-opened discussions to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, say reports.
Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Old Trafford club have revived their long-standing interest in the Argentina international.
A face-to-face meeting is set to take place between the two clubs, at which the possibility of a concrete bid will be discussed.
However, Dybala wants to stay in Turin for the start of the Maurizio Sarri era and is ready to refuse moves elsewhere.
The 25-year-old struggled for form and regular game time last season following Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, but Sarri intends to use him in a new false nine role for the 2019/20 campaign.
Dybala started 24 matches in Serie A for Juventus last term – the fewest amount in his four seasons at the club.
