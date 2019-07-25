Paulo Dybala opens the door for Premier League move

Paulo Dybala reportedly held crunch talks with new Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri this week – and is open to a Premier League move this season.

That's according to Tuttosport, who say Dybala has accepted his future may lie elsewhere after speaking with the Bianconeri's new manager.

The Argentine international has been a victim of Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus, and only scored five goals last season.

Manchester United have long been admirers of Dybala, but this week Tottenham have also made contact about the striker – although no formal bid has been placed.

United are at risk of losing a striker themselves, with Romelu Lukaku heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan.

Spurs, on the other hand, have long sought a striker capable of competing with Harry Kane.

Previous acquisitions - Vincent Janssen, Fernando Llorente, Clinton N'jie and Roberto Soldado - have all come and gone, and while Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min both had excellent seasons in 2018/19, Dybala would be a real coup.

Paris Saint-Germain are the other team said to be interested, with their talisman Neymar hankering for a return to Barcelona.

