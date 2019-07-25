Thursday's big transfer rumours: Tottenham make audacious move for Juventus star

What the papers say

Everton are ready to offer £55 million to beat Arsenal in the race for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, the Daily Mail reports. The fee would be a club record, surpassing the £45 million they paid for Gylfi Sigurdsson in 2017. The paper claims the Toffees are prepared to go as high as £70 million if they end up in a bidding war.

Meanwhile, Everton have reportedly agreed to sell midfielder Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain. The Daily Mail says the French side have taken a significant step towards landing the Senegal international, although a number of complexities with the deal still need to be ironed out.

Everton’s Idrissa Gueye could be heading to France (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Tottenham have made contact with Juventus over a bid for Paulo Dybala, according to the Evening Standard. Spurs believe a deal in the final two weeks of the transfer window is possible, but they would have to break their transfer record to land the £80 million-rated Argentina international, the paper adds.

Arsenal appear set to announce the signings of Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid and Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba on Thursday, the Daily Mirror says. Saliba will be loaned back to the French club for a year in order to seal the deal, the paper says. Both are said to be travelling to London to complete the moves.

Players to watch

Christian Eriksen: Manchester United have been asked to be kept up to date on the future of the Tottenham star, the Daily Mail reports. The 27-year-old could be allowed to leave Spurs for £70 million this summer with a year left to run on his contract, the paper claims.

Emile Smith Rowe: The Arsenal youngster will leave the club on loan this summer, according to the Independent. The paper says a decision has not yet been made on where he will play next season, with a number of Premier League, Championship and Bundesliga clubs said to be interested.

