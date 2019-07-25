Thursday's big transfer rumours: Tottenham make audacious move for Juventus star
Paulo Dybala is a serious summer target for Mauricio Pochettino – but it would require a club record fee to get it done
What the papers say
Everton are ready to offer £55 million to beat Arsenal in the race for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, the Daily Mail reports. The fee would be a club record, surpassing the £45 million they paid for Gylfi Sigurdsson in 2017. The paper claims the Toffees are prepared to go as high as £70 million if they end up in a bidding war.
Meanwhile, Everton have reportedly agreed to sell midfielder Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain. The Daily Mail says the French side have taken a significant step towards landing the Senegal international, although a number of complexities with the deal still need to be ironed out.
Tottenham have made contact with Juventus over a bid for Paulo Dybala, according to the Evening Standard. Spurs believe a deal in the final two weeks of the transfer window is possible, but they would have to break their transfer record to land the £80 million-rated Argentina international, the paper adds.
Arsenal appear set to announce the signings of Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid and Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba on Thursday, the Daily Mirror says. Saliba will be loaned back to the French club for a year in order to seal the deal, the paper says. Both are said to be travelling to London to complete the moves.
Social media round-up
Philippe Coutinho continues to be linked with a return to Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp has revealed the truth. https://t.co/MXh819re96pic.twitter.com/2jYU4xjnR2
— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 24, 2019
Could Joe Hart be about to become a Blade?
Transfer latest: https://t.co/OOCn1ecpl7pic.twitter.com/ThLsRCeV5U
— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 24, 2019
Guardiola admits Leroy Sane future is 'out of his hands' as Bayern line up £90m transfer bid for Man City winger https://t.co/dkreb8AtJM
— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) July 24, 2019
Players to watch
Christian Eriksen: Manchester United have been asked to be kept up to date on the future of the Tottenham star, the Daily Mail reports. The 27-year-old could be allowed to leave Spurs for £70 million this summer with a year left to run on his contract, the paper claims.
Emile Smith Rowe: The Arsenal youngster will leave the club on loan this summer, according to the Independent. The paper says a decision has not yet been made on where he will play next season, with a number of Premier League, Championship and Bundesliga clubs said to be interested.
NOW READ
BIN 7 players Frank Lampard must still sell despite Chelsea's transfer ban
QUIZ! Can you name the 50 most expensive Brazilian player transfers ever?
LIST 8 managers whose appointments were deeply, deeply unpopular
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.