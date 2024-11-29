Get 12 months of Premier League Soccer on Peacock Premium for just $19.99 in this Black Friday streaming deal
Watch every Premier League game for a fraction of the usual price in this huge Black Friday streaming deal. Peacock currently has an offer in play that slashes its annual Premium subscription by 75%. That means you can get a whole year of Premier League soccer for just $19.99 instead of the usual $79.99 price.
Alternatively, save 75% on a no-commitment, pay-as-you-go subscription and pay $1.99 monthly for the first six months (regular price is $7.99), which will take you through to the end of the 2024/25 season.
Get 12 months of Peacock Premium and watch every Premier League soccer match for just $19.99. Games are either broadcast live or shown the following day. Or grab a pay-as-you-go subscription and pay $1.99 monthly.
We may be only 12 games into the Premier League but there have already been some major twists and turns. Title holders Manchester City are currently on a three-game Premier League losing streak – the last time this happened was in the 2015/16 season.
By way of contrast, title challengers and league leaders, Liverpool, are having one of their best starts to a Premier League season under new manager Arne Slot. The two sides meet each other this Sunday at Anfield in what promises to be a huge match.
As well as all the Premier League action, Peacock Premium also has live USMNT soccer, NFL, WWE, basketball, golf and ice hockey, plus a host of top shows and movies.
Rich has worked as a journalist and editor for over 24 years, beginning his career on Future's videogames magazines. He's spent the last 12 years working in cycling media and is the editor of BikePerfect.com. He's followed football from a young age, supporting Everton and Wales for as long as he can remember.