Watch every Premier League game for a fraction of the usual price in this huge Black Friday streaming deal. Peacock currently has an offer in play that slashes its annual Premium subscription by 75%. That means you can get a whole year of Premier League soccer for just $19.99 instead of the usual $79.99 price.

Alternatively, save 75% on a no-commitment, pay-as-you-go subscription and pay $1.99 monthly for the first six months (regular price is $7.99), which will take you through to the end of the 2024/25 season.

We may be only 12 games into the Premier League but there have already been some major twists and turns. Title holders Manchester City are currently on a three-game Premier League losing streak – the last time this happened was in the 2015/16 season.

By way of contrast, title challengers and league leaders, Liverpool, are having one of their best starts to a Premier League season under new manager Arne Slot. The two sides meet each other this Sunday at Anfield in what promises to be a huge match.

As well as all the Premier League action, Peacock Premium also has live USMNT soccer, NFL, WWE, basketball, golf and ice hockey, plus a host of top shows and movies.

