Penpix of Greece squad

12-Alexandros Tzorvas (Panathinaikos). Goalkeeper. Born Aug. 12 1982. Caps 8. Goals 0.

Won the Greek championship and Cup double this season and appears to be leading the race for the number one spot. Played in both of Greece's final friendly matches before World Cup.

13-Michalis Sifakis (Aris Salonika). Goalkeeper. Born Sept. 9 1984. Caps 2. Goals 0.

At 25, the youngest of the three keepers. Sifakis is a spectacular and lightning-quick keeper but lacks international experience.

1-Kostas Chalkias (PAOK Salonika). Goalkeeper. Born May 30 1974. Caps 27. Goals 0.

Long in the shadow of Antonis Nikopolidis in the national team, Halkias has struggled to maintain a consistently high standard. Mistake-prone with high balls and at set pieces.

11-Loukas Vyntra (Panathinaikos). Defender. Born Feb. 5 1981. Caps 29. Goals 0.

A tall, skilful defender who likes to push forward down the wing. Has played a more central defensive role in recent seasons. Born in the Czech Republic and moved to Greece at the age of nine.

16-Sotiris Kyrgiakos (Liverpool). Defender. Born July 23 1979. Caps 58. Goals 4.

The heart and soul of the Greek defence, the powerful Kyrgiakos is also attack-minded and is dangerous with headers from set pieces. The pony-tailed defender can be reckless and has more than once been sent off in crucial games.

3-Christos Patsatzoglou (Omonia). Midfielder. Born March 19 1979. Caps 43. Goals 1.

Experienced player who can also be deployed in a holding midfield role. Has good ball skills and a powerful shot. A versatile tool for Greece.

2-Giourkas Seitaridis (Panathinaikos). Defender. Born June 4 1981. Caps 69. Goals 1.

Has played irregularly in an injury-plagued season and has received a last-minute call-up with his experience swinging the decision. Part of the Euro 2004-winning team, has been out of form for two seasons. His sprints down the wings are nowadays a rare sight.

8-Avraam Papadopoulos (Olympiakos). Defender. Born May 3 1984. Caps 14. Goals 0.

Hard-working, intelligent defender, Papadopoulos has quickly built a name for himself. His hard tackling often leads to problems with referees.

19-Socratis Papastathopoulos (Genoa). Defender. Born June 9 1988. Caps 10. Goals 0.

The other half of Greece's tall central defence. Has moved to Serie A where his skills and authority are in great demand.

4-Nikos Spyropoulos (Panathinaikos). Defender. Born Oct. 10 1983. Caps 19. Goals 0.

The diminutive left-back is on the rise after establishing himself with Panathinaikos. Arguably the most creative player in that position, he can also switch to the other side. Likes to carry the ball forward. 5-Vangelis Moras (Bologna). Defender. Born Aug. 26 1981. Caps 11. Goals 0.

One of coach Otto Rehhagel's 'Twin towers', a feature in almost all the teams he has managed. At 1.94 metres, Moras is the backbone of the team and one of the reasons defensive order was restored during the qualifying campaign.