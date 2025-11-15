Watch Greece vs Scotland: Live streams, TV details for World Cup 2026 qualifier as Tartan Army still have automatic hopes
All the viewing details you need as Scotland travel to Greece in a must-win clash
Watch Greece vs Scotland as the Tartan Army still have hopes of avoiding the play-offs for the 2026 World Cup. Here's how you can watch the encounter from wherever you are in the world.
► Date: Saturday 15 November 2025
► Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT / 8.45pm CET / 2.45pm ET
► Venue: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus
► TV & Streaming: Fubo (US) | Stan Sport (Australia)
► FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer (UK)
Sitting pretty in second place, Scotland's tally of 10 points at this stage stands them in good stead to qualify for next summer's World Cup in North America.
Level on points with current leaders Denmark, the Tartan Army are praying the Danes somehow slip up with just two fixtures left to play.
Here's what you need to know about live streams and broadcast options to watch Greece vs Scotland online, on TV, and from anywhere.
How to watch Greece vs Scotland in UK
Greece vs Scotland will be broadcast live across the BBC, including television coverage on BBC Two and BBC Scotland, as well as BBC Two in both Wales and Northern Ireland.
It will also be available to stream on BBC Sport Online and on the BBC iPlayer.
Watch Greece vs Scotland from anywhere
How to watch Greece vs Scotland in the US
Live coverage of Greece vs Scotland will be available for fans in the United States on Fubo Sports Network.
Greece vs Scotland: Match Preview
Greece are already down and out after a disastrous qualifying campaign that has seen them win just one game to this point.
The Euro 2004 winners beat Belarus 5-1 back in September and that remains their only success after four games played.
Having lost 3-1 to Scotland during October's internationals at Hampden Park, the hosts will hope to upset the apple cart and ensure the Tartan Army's hopes of top spot are dashed on Saturday night.
Hoping to avoid losing four consecutive World Cup qualifiers for the first time since 1973, they will be without Konstantinos Mavropanos and Fotis Ioannidis due to injury.
Scotland are sitting pretty in second place and have renewed confidence after two wins from two during October's qualifiers.
Steve Clarke's men have the same points tally as Denmark, with only two games to go, and it could all come down to a huge game between the two sides next week to decide the Group C winner.
A playoff spot is now guaranteed, but the target remains automatic qualification as they bid to end their 27-year exile from the World Cup.
In terms of omissions, Lennon Miller, Ross McCrorie, Billy Gilmour and Angus Gunn are all currently sidelined.
