Pep Guardiola backs 'scoring machine' Erling Haaland amid mini Man City goal drought

Pep Guardiola has absolutely no doubt that Erling Haaland will be firing on all cylinders for Manchester City's two crunch finals next month.

Haaland has scored just once in his last six appearances – and not at all in any of his last three, equalling his longest goal drought (if you can even call it that) in a City shirt.

But the prolific Norwegian's manager completely backs him to help City secure an historic treble – which they will do by defeating Manchester United and Inter Milan in the FA Cup and Champions League finals respectively.

Speaking to club media ahead of the champions' final Premier League game of the season away to Brentford on Sunday, Guardiola said:

"I'm not going to doubt the scoring machine of Erling right now.

"He had the chances, but maybe he is waiting for the right moment. He will be ready in the right moment to score a goal. He is ready."

Haaland has smashed records left, right and centre since joining City from Borussia Dortmund last summer, racking up 52 goals in all competitions – including 36 in the Premier League, a new all-time high – and Guardiola was impressed with the 22-year-old's continued application in Thursday night's 1-1 draw at Brighton. He explained:

"I am very pleased that he has achieved all that he has achieved, with the goals and the records – and then he goes to Brighton and plays the way he played, fighting against two young lads and demanding a lot, and [finishing] with the legs and body and the damage that he had and still he was there.

"He could have said, 'I'm waiting for the two finals'. It was completely the opposite and I like that. He is ready. Anyway, he [assisted] a goal!"

Haaland set up Phil Foden's opener at the Amex Stadium – but he hasn't scored himself since City's 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park two weeks ago.