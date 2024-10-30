Pep Guardiola to extend Manchester City deal - after Ruben Amorim details emerge: report

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is set to remain at the Etihad Stadium for yet another season.

The talented Spaniard has won an unprecedented amount of trophies during his time in England, only adding to the conversation that he will go down as one of the greatest coaches of all time.

But chatter had begun to creep in around his future, with the 53-year-old out of contract next summer. With movement now happening at Old Trafford, details of his plans have now emerged.

Pep Guardiola set to remain at Manchester City for another season, as the domino effect reaches Manchester

Ruben Amorim is part of the domino effect that will see Guardiola stay

According to news from Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Guardiola will now stay at Manchester City for one more season and is set to renew his contract. That's because incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was waiting patiently for the job in 2025, but has now been informed of the news.

Subsequently, Amorim wanted to follow new director Hugo Viana by making the move to the Etihad Stadium but has now been forced to take the Manchester United role after the club sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday.

Erik ten Hag was sacked by Manchester United on Monday

The report also states how Viana and Amorim have been in dialogue about the situation, with Guardiola already aware that the 39-year-old would like to succeed him. However, Amorim does not wish to wait that long and instead is set to choose Manchester United.

Amorim is now expected to become the Red Devils' new manager in the next few weeks, with his release clause preparing to be met by INEOS. Having won back-to-back titles in Portugal, his credentials had prompted previous interest from Liverpool and West Ham last summer.

However, speaking after Sporting’s Portuguese League Cup win over Nacional on Tuesday, Amorim told reporters: “Nothing is decided yet. I don’t know if it’s the farewell game or not. It’s my decision. I will tell everything so we have to wait. That’s it.”

In FourFourTwo's view, there is an element of risk that comes with the appointment, given Amorim is yet to work in England and the standard is much higher in England, as Ten Hag soon established during his two-year stint at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have struggled with injury issues again this season and have been unable to select a first-choice left-back in more than a year. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have constantly struggled, with Harry Amass not being selected, despite impressing in pre-season.

The Red Devils are in action against Leicester City in midweek, as they bid to book a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. After that, interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy must navigate his way through a vital Premier League clash against Chelsea on Sunday.