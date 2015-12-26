Perez agent rules out Deportivo exit

In-form Deportivo La Coruna winger Lucas Perez will not leave the club in January, his agent has said.

The 27-year-old has scored 12 goals in 16 Liga games and matched Bebeto's long-standing club record of scoring in seven consecutive league matches when he converted a penalty against Eibar last week.

The former Rayo Vallecano forward has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool but his agent, Rodrigo Fernandez, expects him to turn down offers from abroad in order to extend his contract at the Riazor.

"Lucas will still be playing for Deportivo in February. His contract situation boils down to being happy, and happiness is something that's difficult to pay for," he told Marca.

Fernandez hopes to see Perez emulate team-mate Manuel Pablo, who will turn 40 next month, and says he has yet to realise his full potential.

"The [contract] talks with Depor are fluid. We're all very happy and glad to talk, of course. Hopefully Lucas can reach the age of Manuel Pablo at Deportivo," he added.

"He still hasn't peaked. I've known him for many years. If injuries are kind, he'll grow in every game, because he has more potential than he has shown so far."