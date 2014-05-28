Perez: United wanted Ancelotti ahead of Moyes

Speaking on Spanish radio on Tuesday, Perez revealed former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson had approached Ancelotti about taking over at Old Trafford but the Italian coach had already agreed to join Real.

According to Perez, Ferguson then chose Moyes to replace him with the younger Scotsman failing to see out the season, as he was sacked in April.

Ancelotti signed for Real in June of last year and in his maiden season with the Spanish capital club he led them to Copa del Rey glory before helping them win their unprecedented 10th European Cup/UEFA Champions League title last week.

"Manchester United wanted him last year," Perez told COPE.

"He told me that Ferguson asked him to be his replacement.

"Possibly United wanted him this year (as well) but I don't know. I can only assure you that they wanted him last year."

While the Spanish media had claimed at points during last season that Ancelotti would lose his job having failed to win La Liga, Perez denied the Champions League had saved the Italian.

"No. I have read that but the season was already good" Real's president said.

"Winning is always better and can consolidate complicated situations but it was not our case.

"We have a project that I just started with a new coach. We will continue to improve but we need time and stability."