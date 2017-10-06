Perhaps it poses them some disadvantages - Spalletti aims dig at VAR critics

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has aimed a dig at critics of the video assistant referee (VAR) system, suggesting it possibly "poses disadvantages" to its detractors.

VAR has come in for criticism in Serie A this season, with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri suggesting matches will last "three or four hours" if the system is not improved after the technology's role in two key decisions in a 2-2 draw against Atalanta before the international break.

However, Spalletti believes improvements are being made to VAR and says those that have been critical may have ulterior motives.

Speaking to Premium Sport, he said: "There have been improvements and it's yielding results.

"This is the right way to be. I cannot understand those who want to go back to how it was before. Perhaps it poses them some disadvantages."

Inter have made a fine start to life under Spalletti, winning six and drawing one of their opening seven matches to sit two points adrift of leaders Napoli.