Petrov set to win 100th cap

Petrov is on the verge of becoming the second player to reach the milestone for his country following Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) president Borislav Mihaylov (102), a former goalkeeper.

"Stilian is a role model for all Bulgaria players and I'm really pleased such a player is the captain of my team," coach Lothar Matthaus told a news conference on Tuesday.

Saturday's game pits Matthaeus against his former Bayern Munich coach Ottmar Hitzfeld who is now in charge of Switzerland.

Montenegro top Group G with 10 points from four matches followed by England with seven from three.

Switzerland and Bulgaria have three points from three games and Wales are bottom with no points.

Petrov, who has scored eight goals in 99 internationals, will receive a special commemorative plaque from the BFU if he plays against the Swiss.

"Stilian has great experience and is a very important member of our squad," said Matthaus who received a traditional Bulgarian sword from the players as a 50th birthday gift on Monday.

"There would be no better present than a win on Saturday."