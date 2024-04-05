PFA Player of the Year award odds: Who will be crowned the Premier League's best this season?

The PFA Player of the Year award is a highly-coveted prize given to the Premier League's most impressive player for the season, and the 2023/24 winner is drawing ever closer.

Erling Haaland, Mohammed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne are the most recent winners of the PFA Player of the Year award, voted for by their fellow professionals, and all three have a claim to win this term, too, as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal battle at the top of the table.

Arsenal have failed to be represented in the award since the 2011/12 season, however, when Robin van Persie scooped up the prize. That could be set to change this term, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and William Saliba all having fantastic campaigns for the Gunners.

Salah is, naturally, in the race for the PFA Player of the Year award (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite all of the great names already mentioned, though, it's actually another Manchester City player who leads the bookmakers' odds, with Phil Foden the favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year award, according to William Hill.

Following his hat-trick against Aston Villa on Wednesday night, Foden has emerged as the frontrunner as players begin to cast their votes. Rodri is also tightly contesting the award in the view of the bookermaker, too, following yet another stellar campaign in the middle of midfield for Manchester City.

“Phil Foden’s hat-trick against Aston Villa last night has propelled him into favouritism for the PFA Player of the Year award, with the Manchester City man shortening to 9/4 at the top of the market, having been 4/1 before kick-off and as big as 66/1 earlier in the season," William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said.

“Rodri has been irreplaceable for City this season but was usurped by his teammate on Wednesday evening, drifting from 3/1 to 10/3 and now sitting second in the betting, although still ahead of Golden Boot winner elect Erling Haaland (7/1).

“Declan Rice (5/1) and Virgil van Dijk (13/2) pose the biggest challenge from outside the Etihad, whilst a scoring spree from either Mohamed Salah or Bukayo Saka (both 8/1) could likewise see them shoot up the market.”

PFA Player of the Year award odds

Foden has bagged two hat-tricks this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Phil Foden: 9/4

Rodri: 10/3

Declan Rice: 5/1

Virgil van Dijk: 13/2

Erling Haaland: 7/1

Mohamed Salah: 8/1

Bukayo Saka: 8/1

Kevin De Bruyne: 14/1

Ollie Watkins: 16/1

