Chelsea hat-trick hero Cole Palmer receives interesting message on signed match ball

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Chelsea beat Manchester United 4-3 on Thursday, with Cole Palmer bagging a hat-trick

Cole Palmer of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on April 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea star Cole Palmer bagged a hat-trick against Manchester United on Thursday night, and customarily got his team-mates to sign the ball.

One player, though, decided against writing words of gratitude or even positivity, instead opting for a cheeky message that became apparent as Palmer posed in the dressing room after the game.

