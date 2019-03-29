Manchester United target Philippe Coutinho admits he could leave Barcelona this summer – report

Philippe Coutinho has admitted he could leave Barcelona this summer after only a season-and-a-half in Catalonia, according to Sport.

The Brazil international moved to the Camp Nou from Liverpool for £142m in January 2018, but he has struggled to nail down a starting spot this season.

And having failed to replicate his Premier League performances in La Liga, Coutinho is open to the prospect of moving on ahead of next term.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the 26-year-old in recent months and will welcome the news that he is considering his future.

Coutinho reportedly told Brazil team-mates during the recent international break that a transfer could be the best thing for his career.

The midfielder has started just 16 matches in La Liga this season and Barcelona could listen to offers as they attempt to generate the funds to sign Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

Barcelona face Espanyol on Sunday as they look to take a step closer to retaining the league title.

