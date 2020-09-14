Pitso Mosimane: I wasn’t aware of Langerman’s suspension

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane admits he was not aware that Teboho Langerman was suspended for Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Langerman was named in Sundowns’ match-day squad but was an unused substitution during their 1-0 victory over Celtic in the Nedbank Cup final.

The defender was ineligible to play in the clash after he picked up a fourth yellow card during their final league clash with Black Leopards last weekend.

The Brazilians went on to secure the season treble after lifting the Nedbank Cup title, having already won the Telkom Knockout Cup and Absa Premiership title.

When asked if he knew that Langerman was suspended, Mosimane replied:

‘I’m not aware of that. How come you are asking me, as the coach? I’ll ask the club.

‘You know my opinion about football, you must win football on the pitch.

‘If you have to win outside the pitch because there’s something like this or that … OK, if you win you win, you know how you won.

‘You know how football is. Bloemfontein Celtic in 2012 they won the Telkom [Knockout] Cup [against Sundowns] with a ball that never crossed the line. Who talks about it now?

‘I don’t do admin at the club, I don’t do that. I focus on coaching the team and if I have reports on certain issues, of course, I can’t be a coach who doesn’t observe all those things.

‘But I don’t know about that. I’m not aware at this point in time. The management will have to tell us about all this. But you must win on the pitch, neh?

‘Imagine you are going to raise the trophy … ”Oh, by the way there was this thing” and where’s the trophy? And then you celebrate. I mean, really.’