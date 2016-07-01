Pjaca denies Inter medical
Marko Pjaca is adamant he is not on the verge of leaving Dinamo Zagreb for Inter after impressing at Euro 2016.
Dinamo Zagreb attacker Marko Pjaca has dismissed suggestions that he is due to undergo a medical with Inter on Monday ahead of a proposed move to San Siro.
The Croatia international impressed at Euro 2016 and has been heavily linked with a move to the Serie A side in recent days.
However, Pjaca insists that reports he is on the verge of penning a deal with Roberto Mancini's men are wide of the mark.
"I would like to stress that there is no truth in the reports suggesting I am on the verge of joining Inter," the 21-year-old wrote on his official Facebook account.
"I am currently on holiday and will soon be joining my team-mates at Dinamo Zagreb for pre-season."
Pjaca, who joined Dinamo from Lokomotiva Zagreb ahead of the 2014-15 season, has a contract with his current club until June 2019.
The winger has allegedly also caught the attention of Napoli and AC Milan with his fine performances.
