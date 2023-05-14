Pochettino poised to take over at Chelsea as Blues agree terms with ex-Tottenham boss

Former Tottenham (opens in new tab) boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to become Chelsea (opens in new tab)'s new head coach.

The Blues have been searching for a new permanent manager since sacking Graham Potter last month, with Frank Lampard currently back in charge on an interim basis.

Pochettino – who has been out of work since being dismissed by PSG (opens in new tab) last summer – had emerged as the favourite to take over at Stamford Bridge.

According to BBC Sport, the 51-year-old Argentine will take up the post this off-season, with Lampard remaining at the helm until the end of the campaign.

It will be Chelsea's sixth permanent managerial appointment in just five years – with the Blues having dispensed with Potter, Thomas Tuchel, Lampard, Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte in that time.

There had been speculation that Pochettino could return to Spurs after they too sacked Conte in March – but such a move has evidently not come to fruition.

Having hung up his boots in 2006, Pochettino began his managerial career in 2009 with the last club he played for – LaLiga outfit Espanyol – before getting his Premier League break with Southampton (opens in new tab) four years later.

After just over a year in charge of the Saints, Tottenham came calling – and it was with Chelsea's North London rivals that Pochettino enjoyed his greatest spell in the dugout.

He guided Spurs to their highest ever Premier League finish of second in 2016/17, then their maiden Champions League final two seasons later – before being given his marching orders in the autumn of 2019.

The ex-Argentina centre-back spent just under 18 months as PSG boss but was unable to guide the Ligue 1 giants to the French title.