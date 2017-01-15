Pogba can chance a game in one second - Herrera

Ander Herrera believes the star qualities of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic can give Manchester United the edge in their keenly anticipated showdown with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Pogba and Ibrahimovic were the marquee signings ahead of Jose Mourinho's first season in charge and both men have been in prime form during United's current unbeaten run, which stands at 15 matches in all competitions.

Ibrahimovic has 18 goals in 28 appearances for the 20-time English champions, while Pogba has improved upon a slow start to become an increasingly influential figure in midfield during the Red Devils' ongoing purple patch.

Liverpool are set to provide a stern test of their resurgence but Spain midfielder Herrera feels having such game-breaking players will work in United's favour.

"It's a big strength," he told the Times of India. "In games like that you need some magic.

"Look at Paul Pogba he can change a game in one second. It's the same with Ibrahimovic, of course, and [Wayne] Rooney, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial."

Much of the pre-match focus has fallen upon Rooney, with the former Everton favourite one goal away from becoming United's all-time record goalscorer against a team he has only known as bitter rivals throughout his professional career.

But for a player who has so often been the star attraction, Herrera has been particularly impressed by the England captain's more selfless qualities.

"He's very special ¬and not just because of his goals," he said.

"This is someone who, when the team wins two penalties in the Europa League, he gives the ball to Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial because they need the confidence.

"That's when you see what type of person he is. He has never disconnected."