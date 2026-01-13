Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick has already made his feelings clear on Kobbie Mainoo

Michael Carrick has already made his feelings known regarding Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

Carrick, who is set to be appointed as the Red Devils' interim head coach, previously enjoyed 12 years at Old Trafford, winning five Premier League titles, as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2008.

Mainoo, seen as United's next big midfield talent, has been frozen out under former boss Ruben Amorim, but that now seems to be a thing of the past, given Carrick's past comments on the Stockport-born midfielder.

After starting for England at the Euro 2024 final against Spain, Mainoo's drop off at Old Trafford has been particularly frustrating for most football fans to watch.

With the Red Devils crying out for a midfielder, Amorim chose not to utilise the United academy graduate, instead insisting time and time again that his 3-4-2-1 system didn't allow for him to play in one of the roles in the middle of the park.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo (Image credit: Getty Images)

As such, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte had often been the three called upon by Amorim, but with Carrick's appointment brings new hope.

In fact, in 90.32 per cent of Middlesbrough league matches under Carrick at the helm, the former Spurs man opted to use a 4-2-3-1 system, something which will come as music to the ears of Mainoo.

“Yeah,” was Carrick’s immediate reply when asked if Manchester United should be building a team around their talented no.37.

“I think for a club to have a player that’s come through the academy and knows the club and feels it… I think Man United’s got to have an element of that. [They] always have done and always will.

Michael Carrick has made his feelings known on Mainoo (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think to have a talent like he’s shown already, you’ve got to have players like that, where you say, ‘Right, they get it. They know it.’

“Let’s help them, let’s build them and stick with them. There’s definitely a place for him there, for sure.”