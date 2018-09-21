Pogba: Man United getting better after winning run

Paul Pogba believes Manchester United are improving and can only get better following three successive victories.

Pogba scored twice and set up another as United opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win at Young Boys on Wednesday.

United are now on a winning run, having tasted back-to-back Premier League defeats prior to beating Burnley and Watford.

Reflecting on United's form ahead of Saturday's visit of Wolves, Pogba said: "Obviously when you win you are happier, mentally we are stronger, we get better.

"We change the team but even the players who come in feel already like they are in the team, and that's all we need.

"It's a very important win because it was the first game in the Champions League, we needed to start well and we did.

"We had the result we wanted, maybe the performance should be better, but we have the result and three points."

United have nine points from five Premier League games as they prepare to welcome Wolves to Old Trafford.