Pogba is still a Juventus player - Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri is unwilling to discuss potential replacements for Paul Pogba, insisting the midfielder remains a Juventus player.

Manchester United are reportedly on the brink of securing a world-record transfer for the France midfielder after he originally left Old Trafford for Turin in 2012.

United boss Jose Mourinho was reluctant to discuss Pogba specifically when asked for an update on the transfer on Friday, but did say the club would sign "a very good midfielder within days".

Pogba will not play in Juve's friendly against West Ham on Sunday as he concludes his holiday, but head coach Allegri expects him to be available to meet up with the squad later in the day before training on Monday.

"It's only fair that Jose Mourinho should choose not to talk of Pogba as long as he's a Juventus player," said Allegri.

"I called up Pogba for tomorrow [Sunday] evening, so he'll be in Vinovo for training on Monday.

"There's no point in discussing replacements for Pogba because right now he's a Juventus player."

Pogba spent Friday partying with American rapper Drake in New York.