The Ukrainian player at Euro 2024 who would be perfect for the Premier League

Players of Ukraine sing their anthem draped in their national flag before their Euro 2024 match vs Slovakia

Ukraine have always produced a hotbed of talent and it appears as if Euro 2024 has helped with the emergence of another new star.

With Andriy Lunin dropped after his poor showing in his side's opener against Romania, Serhiy Rebrov was tasked with selecting who would replace the Real Madrid shot-stopper in between the sticks.

Up stepped young Anatoliy Trubin, baby-faced and prepared for action in Germany, as he shouldered the responsibility of his nation. Already making a name for himself across Europe, FourFourTwo feels the 22-year-old could be someone tailor-made for a move to the Premier League...

Trubin's career began in his homeland of Ukraine with Azovstal-2 Mariupol and was soon spotted and signed by the academy of Shakhtar Donetsk in 2014. His big break came during the 2020/21 season as he was named the club's player of the season for his stellar showings in the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Fast-forward another two years, and continuing progress for the Ukrainian giants meant Trubin was already being watched by clubs from around Europe, none more so than Inter Milan. With Andre Onana heading off to the Premier League with Manchester United, Inter and Shakhtar negotiated a deal that would see the talented goalkeeper move to Italy to begin the next chapter of his career.

However, negotiations between both clubs subsequently broke down and with Inter failing to meet Shakhtar's asking price, Trubin had already sealed his fate by publicly asking to leave the club.

Anatoliy Trubin in action for Shakhtar Donetsk (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

In August last year, Trubin got his big break, moving to Portugal to link up with Benfica in a move rumoured to be worth £8.5 million plus £1 million in add-ons. Having made a whopping 48 appearances for his new side last season, Euro 2024 presented an opportunity for him to grab the opportunity with both hands and the 22-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down.

Transfermarkt predicts he is now worth in the region of £35 million but sources elsewhere state his release clause with the Portuguese giants is close to £90 million. Which club do we feel could take a shot at bringing him to England, none other than the one with a current goalkeeping conundrum? Manchester City, of course.

The Sky Blues have a history of recruiting talented shot-stoppers from the Estádio da Luz, after bringing Ederson to the club back in 2017. His rise to the top has been astronomical to say the very least. But there have been rumours he could be considering a move away from England with offers from the Middle East on the table.

Remaining in Portugal for the rest of his career seems unlikely for Trubin and with City known to be in the market, we wouldn't be surprised if Trubin's performances at Euro 2024 continue to impress suitors not just in the Premier League, but around Europe too...

