£50m England star in talks over Saudi Pro League move: report

Chelsea and England star Raheem Sterling is reportedly the latest target for the Saudi Pro League amid doubts over his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling was a £47.5million signing from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 as he became one of the first big-name signings of the Todd Boehly era.

But with the Blues finishing 12th in the Premier League last season and on their way to another mid-table campaign this year, Sterling is not part of the club’s long-term plans, according to HITC.

Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

They also claim that intermediaries have spoken to a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia over a big-money summer move, with Al-Hilal, who signed Kalidou Koulibaly from the Blues last year, named as a potential suitor.

Sterling’s deal at Stamford Bridge runs until 2027 and the 29-year-old has played in all but two of Chelsea’s Premier League games, scoring six goals and teeing up six more so far this season, indicating he remains a key player for Mauricio Pochettino.

Last summer saw the Saudi Pro League make a number of high-profile moves, with the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Aymeric Laporte, Sadio Mane, Allan Saint-Maximin, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Ruben Neves all swapping the Premier League for lucrative deals in Saudi Arabia.

Sterling’s England teammate Jordan Henderson also made the move but has since returned to Europe and signed for Ajax.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea target manager of Premier League rival to replace Mauricio Pochettino

The Chelsea squad exodus: Every player leaving, staying or being released this summer

Arsenal to move for €100m Chelsea flop Mykhaylo Mudryk, in shock transfer twist: report