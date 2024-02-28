The Chelsea squad exodus: Every player leaving, staying or being released this summer

The Chelsea squad has come under criticism like never before this season. A billion pounds have been spent since the BlueCo takeover two years ago – but you wouldn't know it looking at the table.

With the Blues labelled “blue billion-pound bottle jobs” by Gary Neville, it's clear that something needs to change. Last summer saw a mass exodus after a hugely underwhelming season, with something similar not beyond the realms of possibility once more.

Who's staying and who's going beyond this summer?

The Chelsea squad in full, with who's staying and going: Robert Sanchez

Robert Sanchez signed for Chelsea from Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 26

Contract expiry: 2030

Robert Sanchez has only just moved from Brighton and has not made too many appearances, after picking up an injury in December. At £25 million, the Spaniard wasn't deemed a costly acquisition and was seen by some fans to be a stopgap before a bigger, higher-profile star.

Can the Blues really afford to upgrade on a player who's absolutely fine in that position? Right not there are other priorities. Unless Sanchez forces a move or someone comes in with a bid worth Chelsea parting – it doesn't seem probable – another couple of years on the books is likely.

Djordje Petrovic

Djordje Petrovic has played often this season (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Age: 24

Contract expiry: 2030

For a backup option, Petrovic has been useful when called upon. He might be more sellable than Sanchez too: he's 24, cost £12.5m and it's more likely that an ambitious lower-table side want to give him a chance and offer Chelsea a chance to make a profit on the Serbian. Don't bet against a sale this summer.

Marcus Bettinelli

Marcus Bettinelli is still at Chelsea (Image credit: Chelsea Football Club/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Age: 31

Contract expiry: 2026

Yes, one-time England call-up, the Camberwell Cech, Marcus Bettinelli is still on the books of the Bridge and still yet to make a first-team appearance in the league for Chelsea after over 100 down the road at Fulham. Don't expect that to change any time soon. Don't expect a flurry of offers for him this summer, either.

Lucas Bergstrom

Lucas Bergstrom is way down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)

Age: 21

Contract expiry: 2024

A unicorn in the bloated Blues squad: a player out of contract in the summer. Finish Cobham academy product Bergstrom will almost certainly seek pastures new at the conclusion of this season, in search of first-team chances elsewhere.

Levi Colwill

Levi Colwill has played regularly under Pochettino (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 21

Contract expiry: 2029

Levi Colwill is an intriguing one. He came close to leaving for Brighton permanently in 2022 before the Seagulls reeled him in on loan instead, only to sign a new deal last summer amid interest from big sides.

He's clearly one of the more talented players in this side, a natural fit for the England side (hello, lack of left-footed centre-backs) and has potential to become a cornerstone for Chelsea. At the same time, the opportunity to sell him for pure profit for upwards of £60m is tempting. Perhaps another year without Europe will twist his arm into looking for a move but right now, any incoming manager would undoubtedly want to work with him.

Axel Disasi

Axel Disasi has started often at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 25

Contract expiry: 2029

Axel Disasi cost £38.5m. While he's been a regular and been solid enough for Chelsea, however, they may struggle to make that money back just a year after buying him, should they wish to upgrade.

It doesn't seem plausible that he'll leave before next season.

Benoit Badiashile

Benoit Badiashile has had an up-and-down time at Chelsea (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Age: 22

Contract expiry: 2030

Another former Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile is in the same camp as Disasi: fine enough without having set the world alight. In a perfect world in which everyone's fit (which isn't often), he's a squad player behind the likes of Colwill. Again, he's been fine enough to remain another season.

Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana has endured injury hell in west London (Image credit: Getty)

Age: 23

Contract expiry: 2029

Still yet to appear under Mauricio Pochettino, Wesley Fofana has endured injury hell since his £70m move from Leicester City. Right now, the priority is to get him to a level where he can be a part of the side, rather than lead the defence.

Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah looks destined to leave Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 24

Contract expiry: 2028

Trevoh Chalobah can be sold for pure profit and isn't an automatic starter. That makes him a prime option to leave this summer.

Despite his history at the club, his successful integration into the first team and his reliability to do a job in a number of positions, it would be very surprising if the defender was still there next season due to just how more straightforward he would be to sell than many of his team-mates.

Malang Sarr

Malang Sarr is a forgotten man at the Bridge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 25

Contract expiry: 2025

Chelsea's forgotten man. Malang Sarr hasn't played for Mauricio Pochettino since returning from his loan spell at Monaco last summer and will be just a year away from his 'free agent' date this summer.

Sarr will almost definitely leave this summer, too, following a botched move on January's deadline day. The Blues reportedly gave the defender the go-ahead to move to Le Havre before pulling the plug. It seems like he'll never play for Chelsea again.

Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva turns 40 this year (Image credit: Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Age: 39

Contract expiry: 2024

Thiago Silva's contract is up this summer. The grand old man of the Chelsea backline can still cut it at a good level but comments from his wife about the state of the club might suggest he's not keen to remain a Blue. A clean break is all but certain, surely?

Alfie Gilchrist

Alfie Gilchrist has been given opportunities (Image credit: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)

Age: 20

Contract expiry: 2025

Alfie Gilchrist is still a youngster and could well be sold for pure profit – unless Chelsea really do see a future for him at the club. If he is to remain, he'll have to sign a new contract.

If he starts getting more minutes, that contract will look more likely but as it stands, he's one of the major candidates to leave.

Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell has captained Chelsea this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 27

Contract expiry: 2027

Ben Chilwell was blighted with injuries last season and has bounced back to captain Chelsea this term. There's no guarantee that he'll ever return to the potential that was touted when he first moved from Leicester but right now, a move seems out of the question unless he pushes to play Champions League football.

Were England's options at left-back a little more competitive, maybe that would be a realistic scenario. As it is, one of the big leaders of the Blues angling for a move despite a dodgy injury record is a little difficult to envisage right now.

Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella has not enjoyed much success at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 25

Contract expiry: 2028

Another star Chelsea paid big money to a Premier League rival for, Cucurella has failed to settle. Manchester City's interest in him when he originally moved to west London in 2022 suggests that there could be a market for him this summer, however.

The Blues may have to accept a loss or a loan. Pochettino has been reluctant to include Cucurella regularly, however, and it seems like unless Chelsea hire a manager who really likes the Spaniard, he may be out on his ear.

Reece James

Reece James has had another injury-blighted season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 24

Contract expiry: 2028

The positive for Chelsea fans is that Reece James is going nowhere, having penned a long-term deal and taken the captaincy. The bad news is that 2023/24 has been yet another stop-start campaign of injuries.

James is having surgery and it might be worth his employers literally giving him the rest of the season off to recover. No club would take a chance on him this summer with such a wretched fitness record – which is a silver lining for the Blues, who may have had to fend off bids for him, had he have shown what he's capable of this term.

Malo Gusto

Malo Gusto has deputised well for James (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 20

Contract expiry: 2030

One of few real successful signings of last summer, Malo Gusto has shown himself to be a handy full-back both on and off the ball and more than capable of standing in for Reece James when called upon.

With Gusto still just 20 and with another six whole years on his contract, there probably isn't going to be a market for anyone suitably impressed with his season anyway. Not that Chelsea are looking to cash in: he's still an investment, after all.

Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is the league's most expensive player (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 22

Contract expiry: 2031

Caicedo has blown hot and cold – like much of this squad – but the talent is clearly there with the Ecuadorian. Whoever manages Chelsea next season will want to build their midfield around someone this complete as a player, if they can get Caicedo back to his best.

When you spend £115m on a player, for better or worse, that means that they're there for the long haul. The 22-year-old, like so many others, is a project for the future.

Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia has played once for Chelsea (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Age: 20

Contract expiry: 2030

There were plenty looking at the Belgian prior to Romeo Lavia leaving Southampton – and it's possible that someone like Arsenal, Manchester City or Liverpool could reignite that interest this summer.

However, the Blues bought Lavia for £53m on a seven-year deal, with those multi-year amortisation signings since banned. An interested party would have to buy Lavia for £37.5m for Chelsea to break even over the next five years on the transfer – and with just one appearance under his belt in blue, interest has probably dwindled. Lavia, like others, is one for the project pile for Poch/the next manager to try and get a tune out of.

Lesley Ugochukwu

Lesley Ugochukwu has been used sparingly (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Age: 19

Contract expiry: 2030

Lesley Ugochukwu has played 13 times for Chelsea – and that still feels like far more than he'd have got if not for an injury crisis. In the best case scenario, the French midfielder is restored back down the pecking order next season, goes on loan and flourishes with an eye to either returning to compete for starts or being sold for a profit. Anything more seems ambitious right now.

Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez has been one of Pochettino's most-played stars (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 23

Contract expiry: 2031

There have been rumours that the 2022 World Cup's Best Young Player is not happy at Stamford Bridge, emphatically quashed by the man himself. Will Enzo Fernandez demand to play Champions League football this summer, however?

Chelsea surely won't recollect the nine-figure fee they paid for the Argentine though after amortisation, they could sell Fernandez at £59m to break even over the next five years of his contract for a short-term cash-in. It's possible that a big club could be tempted to make that decision but not something to bank on: Chelsea were desperate to sign him and will want to build around him next season.

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher has perhaps been Chelsea's best player this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 24

Contract expiry: 2025

Despite being arguably Chelsea's best performer this season, Conor Gallagher is the most likely candidate to fund a spending spree.

That's thanks to two factors: a contract expiring in just over 12 months time and the fact that he's come through the academy. Though fans are torn over Gallagher, it would be a sucker punch for next season's manager to lose such a reliable player of this term – but financial regulations might hinge on a £40m sale.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Carney Chukwuemeka has been plagued by injuries (Image credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Age: 20

Contract expiry: 2028

Carney Chukwuemeka is still a highly-rated youngster who's impressed for England at youth level. With another four years on his contract and his 21st birthday approaching, he's one most likely to loan out, unless Pochettino/his replacement decides he's exactly what the Blues have been lacking in midfield. If Gallagher leaves, the odds of that shortens significantly…

Cesare Casadei

Cesare Casadei was recalled in January from loan (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Age: 21

Contract expiry: 2028

Cesare Casadei was a regular at Leicester before he was recalled from loan in January. Breaking into the first-team plans at Chelsea is a whole other story, however: he's probably playing for a move this summer, either permanently or temporarily.

The highly-rated young Italian might be an option to offload to Serie A, due to the league's homegrown quotas.

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku is playing for Chelsea after recovering from injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 26

Contract expiry: 2029

Christopher Nkunku had to wait a long time to make his debut, due to an injury. While he's yet to set the world alight, however, as he plays himself back into prominence, a move away from west London seems wildly unlikely this summer.

Nkunku is contracted for another four years and will be one of a few cornerstones for whoever is in charge next season. There isn't really a market for a forward who's undergone knee surgery this term but expect him to be up to speed next season.

Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer has been one of Chelsea's best players this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 21

Contract expiry: 2030

Cole Palmer has been positive for Chelsea and remains one of few real performers to build around for next season. He's contracted for another six years and there's neither big interest from rivals in buying him nor the opportunity to make a big profit on him. He may well look to make a move back to a Champions League team at some point – but not for a while yet.

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is a senior figure at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 29

Contract expiry: 2027

Raheem Sterling is a curious case at Chelsea. He has been good without being amazing, he's getting plenty of game-time without challenging for trophies.

He turns 30 next season. It's uncertain whether he wants one last move to a team who can compete at the top – a move abroad has been touted in the past – or he's content to see out the rest of his prime in west London. But as one of the few stars on a regular five-year deal, Chelsea could cash in for £30m and effectively wipe out the rest of his contract ready to reinvest that money elsewhere, should they decide on a clean break.

Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhailo Mudryk has underwhemed since joining for €70m (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 23

Contract expiry: 2031

There's clearly something there with Mykhaylo Mudryk but no Chelsea manager has fully trusted him yet. Giving him the No.10 shirt was a show of faith but he hasn't repaid it thus far: luckily, he has another seven years on his deal left to do so.

The Blues have three options, ranging from idealistic to drastic. They could 'do a Havertz' and rely on Arsenal to pay a fee similar to what they were prepared to for Mudryk when he shunned them in favour of the Blues: no guarantee that Arteta still wants the Ukrainian, though. They could hope that Mudryk comes good for that fee and give him prolonged exposure to first-team football: something he's never had and something that might come with teething problems. But that's the risk you run when you sign unproven wonderkids.

Or, Chelsea could cut their losses and let him go – either on loan or permanently. Right now, recouping that €70m fee seems hopeful.

Diego Moreira

Diego Moreira has returned from loan (Image credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for Premier League)

Age: 19

Contract expiry: 2028

Still a teenager, Diego Moreira is in no position to compete for first-team spots right now. Another loan seems sensible, given that he has four more years on his deal. He isn't an asset worthy of selling yet, either.

Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke has featured sporadically for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 21

Contract expiry: 2030

Noni Madueke is a useful squad option right now. Let's do the maths: if Chelsea want to sell, they'd have to let Madueke go for £19m to cancel out the next five years of his contract. Anything more than that is a profit. It doesn't seem worth it and there isn't really substantial interest: so it's likely he'll be another one that stays next season.

Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson has divided opinion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 22

Contract expiry: 2031

Nicolas Jackson has failed to sufficiently impress some fans but there will be far fewer complaints if he's Victor Osimhen's understudy next term. Still just 22 and with little interest in rocking the boat, it would be incredibly surprising if the Senegalese pushes for a move: a Michy Batshuayi-like Chelsea career of playing backup to bigger names and perhaps leaving on loan as and when the Blues decide feels like the natural trajectory.

Deivid Washington

Deivid Washington is still one for the future (Image credit: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Age: 18

Contract expiry: 2030

Deivid Washington was born the year that Chelsea first won the Premier League – so time is clearly on his side. A long-term prospect at the Bridge, he'll likely be loaned out next season, as he looks to gain more experience in Europe.

More Chelsea stories

Frank Lampard was right to call out Chelsea's players for a drop in standards during his interim tenure last season, says one current Blues star.

Meanwhile, a big-name Arsenal player has been linked with a summer switch to Stamford Bridge.

And the Blues could rival Manchester United for one of the most prodigious strikers in Europe.