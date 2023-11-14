Premier League Team of the Week: Erling Haaland and Mo Salah make the cut - find out who else makes the cut

After another action-packed week in the Premier League, BetMGM has compiled a team of the week according to advanced statistical data, exclusively for FourFourTwo.

Goalkeeper: Mark Flekken, Brentford

Mark Flekken was ranked as the best goalkeeper from the weekend - despite Brentford losing at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Flekken is finally starting to impress since his £11million move to west London to replace the Arsenal-bound David Raya. Despite the Bees being on the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline at Anfield on Sunday, Flekken’s seven saves stopped the afternoon from being more embarrassing for Thomas Frank’s men.

Defender: Victor Lindelof, Manchester United

Defender Victor Lindelof scored the only goal of the game as Manchester United beat Luton (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Manchester United’s myriad problems were hardly put to rest by Saturday’s solitary-goal win over Luton, Swedish centre-half Lindelof was the star of the show. He netted the only goal just before the hour mark, helping Erik ten Hag’s side keep a clean sheet in the process. Despite all the doom and gloom at Old Trafford, they now lie in sixth as the Premier League’s form team over the last five games – and currently sit at 9/2 to make the Premier League top four.

Defender: Joachim Andersen, Crystal Palace

Joachim Andersen makes the Team of the Week despite Palace's defeat by Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Palace defender continued his impressive form at the heart of Roy Hodgson’s defence. Despite going down 3-2 to a last-gasp Everton win at Selhurst Park, he gave his customary all-action performance with two interceptions, seven clearances and a blocked shot.

Defender: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko had 117 touches as Arsenal beat Burnley (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The Ukrainian rounded off the Gunners’ home win against Burnley with an incredible acrobatic effort to put Mikel Arteta’s side 3-1 up. His team-high 117 touches and seven victorious aerial duels meant the highlight-reel goal put the icing on a solid overall display.

Midfielder: Mo Salah, Liverpool

Mohamed Salah bagged a brace in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Salah shows no signs of slowing down with another two goals in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Brentford – a game which brought his 200th goal in English football. He now lies three behind his Manchester City rival Erling Haaland in the golden boot race and is 5/1 to claim the prize at the end of the season.

Midfielder: Rodri, Manchester City

Rodri thought he had won the game for Manchester City when he netted their fourth goal against Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spaniard always seems to pop up when needed for Pep Guardiola, with his deflected strike looking to have won all three points from a rollercoaster ride of a game at Stamford Bridge. Although his former team-mate Cole Palmer put paid to that by netting a Chelsea penalty, Rodri still commanded the midfield in his customary manner with 75 passes.

Midfielder: James Ward-Prowse, West Ham United

James Ward-Prowse has been excellent for West Ham since joining in the summer from Southampton (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Ham left it late in their 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest and while Ward-Prowse – arguably their star man this season – didn’t get on the scoresheet, his two assists proved crucial to turning around a 2-1 deficit at the London Stadium.

Midfielder: Lucas Paqueta, West Ham United

Lucas Paqueta scored an early goal for the Hammers against Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ward-Prowse is joined in midfield by his Hammers team-mate Paqueta, who not only opened the scoring just three minutes into the five-goal thriller but proved hugely dangerous down the flanks – with his 81 touches only bettered by Ward-Prowse on either side.

Forward: Leandro Trossard, Arsenal

Leandro Trossard netted the opener for Arsenal against Burnley (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Trossard continued his intensely effective run for Arsenal by netting the opener in their 3-1 win over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium, before turning provider for William Saliba to put the Gunners in the driving seat.

Forward: Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke scored twice as Bournemouth beat Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Chelsea and Liverpool youngster netted his fifth and sixth goals of an impressive season so far in Bournemouth’s huge 2-0 win over Champions League-chasing Newcastle. If the Cherries are going to stay in the division, he’ll clearly play a major role. They’re now out to 9/4 to drop out of the Premier League, from 6/4 last week

Forward: Erling Haaland, Manchester City

Erling Haaland scored twice for Manchester City in their 4-4 draw with Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

With such an incredible match between Chelsea and Manchester City, it’s easy to overlook that the Premier League’s deadliest striker netted another two goals, the first a penalty to open the scoring. He’s netting 1.14 goals every 90 minutes in the Premier League.

The team is based on the following metrics:

xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot

G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored

xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas

xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions

xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point

