Premier League transfer news: Chelsea and Manchester United targeting Roma defender

Roma centre-half Gianluca Mancini has emerged as a potential transfer target for Chelsea and Manchester United.

Mancini is enjoying a strong season in Serie A, where Roma remain well in contention for Champions League qualification with 12 games left to play.

According to the Express, Chelsea and Manchester United are both keeping tabs on the 24-year-old, who was reportedly of interest to Everton in the past.

Mancini initially spent the 2019/20 season on loan with the I Giallarossi from Atalanta, before making the switch permanent last September. He’s made 27 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring five goals, including one in Thursday’s 3-0 Europa League last 16 first leg win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

A considerable presence at six-foot-four, Mancini has been capped four times by Italy, currently managed by his namesake and former Manchester City boss Roberto.

While Roma are determined to hold onto a player they see as key to their future prospects, it is thought that an offer of close to £30 million could be enough to prise him away from the Stadio Olimpico.

Following the victory against Shakhtar, Mancini spoke to Sky Sport Italia about his development: “I have to improve on so many areas, such as not getting so many yellow cards and reading the game better. I do feel that I have become a better defender over the last year, also because I am accumulating experience.”

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third this Mother's Day. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less.

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 worst title-defending teams in Premier League history

BOOTS Puma Future Z review: light, bright and so very Neymar

SOCIAL What's the funniest thing that's ever happened in football? We asked FFT followers for their answers