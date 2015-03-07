Primeira Liga: Vitoria Setubal 1 Belenenses 1
Vitoria Setubal held Europe-chasing Belenenses despite being reduced to 10 men in the latter stages of their 1-1 Primeira Liga draw.
Visiting Belenenses took the lead in the sixth minute when Pele converted a penalty.
The home side hit back on the half-hour mark through Joao Schmidt and preserved their point even after Miguel Lourenco was shown a second yellow card nine minutes from time.
Setubal are now two points clear of the relegation zone, while Belenenses are sixth, five points shy of a UEFA Europa League qualifying berth.
