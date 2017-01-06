PSG still hunting Ibrahimovic replacement - Emery

Unai Emery says Paris Saint-Germain are still looking to add a forward to their squad, despite the signings of Julian Draxler and Giovani Lo Celso.

PSG have recruited the attacking midfield pair early in the month, and their attentions have now turned to bringing in a front man to ease the load on 18-goal Edinson Cavani.

Though the Uruguay international has flourished up top, he is yet to hit the heights reached by Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the French capital, prompting Emery to seek reinforcements.

"The January market is difficult," he told a pre-match news conference ahead of PSG's Coupe de France clash with Bastia. "The best players are hard to recruit.

"We need a player capable of improving our performance. The club is working to analyse the profile of players who can improve the group we have.

"I am very happy with the players who are with us, but there can be more competition.

"I'm happy with the arrivals of Draxler and Lo Celso, but the club is watching to see what striker can arrive."

Jese Rodriguez's failure to fire since joining from Real Madrid also prompts the need for an attacking signing and Emery is happy to let his fellow Spaniard leave on loan to gain minutes.

"Jese needs to play to regain his rhythm and confidence," the PSG coach added. "Here he does not have the opportunity to play regularly.

"Getting him out of the team to regain confidence and playing time is a clear option."