PSG transfer news: French champions ready to hand Kylian Mbappe huge new contract

PSG are reportedly prepared to offer Kylian Mbappe an improved contract worth €30 million (around £26 million) a year in order to keep the superstar at the Parc des Princes.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have both been rumoured to be weighing up a move for the 22-year-old, whose current deal runs out in June 2022.

However, according to L’Equipe (via the Mirror), neither the Reds nor Real would be able to come close to matching the enormous salary of a little under £500,000 a week.

In Mbappe and Nemyar, Qatari-owned PSG have the world’s two most expensive players, who they signed for a combined €402 million (approximately £346 million) from Monaco and Barcelona respectively.

Speaking to French sports channel Telefoot Chaine about his future recently, Mbappe said: “I am very happy [at PSG]. I have always been very happy here. The fans and the club have always helped me. And I will always be very thankful to the club.

“I want to think about what I want to do in the coming years, where I want to be, and that is now I will be reflecting on it.

“I think that yes, I will have to soon make a decision. But for now I am in deep thought.

“I don’t want to sign a contract and then one year later say I want to leave because I did not want to sign the contract.

“If I sign, it is to stay. That is why it requires thought.”

Mbappe made his professional debut at the age of 16 and was named Ligue 1’s Young Player of the Year in 2017 as Monaco won their first title since 2000. He won the same award in 2018 and 2019, also taking home the outright Player of the Year prize in the latter.

In France’s 2018 World Cup triumph, Mbappe became only the second tennager, after Pele in 1958, to score in a World Cup final, as well as scooping the tournament’s Best Young Player award. He’s notched 161 goals in 258 appearances for club and country to date.

