PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery becomes France's youngest post-war starter and scorer and then goes off injured in eventful debut

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery has become France's youngest post-war player and Les Bleus' youngest scorer in a century in an eventful debut against Gibraltar on Saturday.

Zaire-Emery was handed a start by France coach Didier Deschamps ahead of Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara at Nice's Allianz Riviera stadium on Saturday and becomes the youngest post-war player for Les Bleus.

And at 17 years, eight months and 11 days, he quickly became the nation's youngest scorer in over a century as he netted Les Bleus' third goal in a one-sided Euro 2024 qualifier in the south of France.

The PSG teenager converted with a right-footed shot following a cross from another Paris-born player, Kingsley Coman, to make it 3-0 to France after 16 minutes.

Deschamps' side had taken the lead after three minutes following an own goal and doubled their advantage moments later through Marcus Thuram.

Unfortunately for Zaire-Emery, his debut was curtailed after just 18 minutes following a dangerous challenge from Gibraltar's Ethan Santos.

Santos was shown a straight red card for the challenge, which caught Zaire-Emery on the ankle.

After receiving treatment and looking in some pain, the 17-year-old was replaced by Youssouf Fofana.

France went on to score four more goals before half-time through Kylian Mbappe (from the penalty spot), Jonathan Clauss, Coman and Fofana to take a 7-0 lead into the interval.

