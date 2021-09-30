QPR offer supporters investment opportunity to help club become self-sustainable

QPR are offering supporters the chance to play their part in the club’s goal of becoming self-sustainable by giving fans the opportunity to invest in a bond which will help towards a new training ground.

The Sky Bet Championship outfit received planning permission this week for a new £20million training base in Heston which will provide state-of-the-art facilities and is due to open during the 2022-23 campaign.

A QPR Bond will finance part of the project with Tifosy Capital and Advisory, who launched a similar scheme for Norwich in 2018, giving the R’s faithful the ability to invest in the west Londoners.

The bond will pay five per cent gross interest annually, with an additional three per cent gross in club credit, while investors will be paid a one-off 25 per cent bonus if Mark Warburton’s side win promotion to the Premier League during the lifetime of the five-year bond.

Pre-registration opened on Thursday, with £500 the minimum subscription, while there is no limit on what can be invested.

Chairman Amit Bhatia said: “As a board, we have a clear vision for QPR: to deliver competitive and entertaining football while ensuring the club becomes self-sustainable.

“The new training ground is designed to underpin a renewal of the footballing fundamentals at QPR, to enable the club to compete more effectively on the pitch and to help attract and develop the best talent.

“Once developed, it will offer cutting-edge facilities for QPR players of all levels – a key aim of this project is to accelerate the development of young talent.

“Supporter involvement and participation have always been at the core of QPR’s values.

“As a board, we are fully behind this offer and believe that the QPR Bond can play a crucial role in further strengthening the connection between QPR and its passionate fans, and in bringing new investors and fans to the club.”