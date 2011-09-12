Ramsey ruled out of Dortmund trip

The 20-year-old Welshman was not in the 18-man squad listed on the club's website but there was no reason given for his omission.

The BBC reported that manager Arsene Wenger had said Ramsey had limped out of training on Monday before the team's departure to Germany.

It comes as a blow to the London side, who are already struggling with an injury to fellow first-choice midfielder Jack Wilshere as well as the departures of Samir Nasri and Cesc Fabregas.