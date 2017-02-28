Ranieri's legacy safe despite Leicester sacking - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says Claudio Ranieri's legacy at Leicester City will remain intact despite the Italian going from Premier League champion to unemployed in the space of nine months.

The Foxes' fairy-tale title win of last season has faded into the comparative nightmare of battling against relegation this term, with Ranieri sacked last week having failed to arrest a slump that left Leicester in the Premier League's bottom three.

Guardiola's Manchester City were one of few teams to feel the full force of Leicester's quality this season when they went down 4-2 at the King Power Stadium in December.

However, the Foxes played as though they had a point to prove on Monday, moving up to 15th by hammering Liverpool 3-1 in their first outing since Ranieri's departure - a performance that Guardiola believes had the Italian's mark upon it.

Guardiola said of Ranieri's sacking: "I was surprised. Yesterday the game against Liverpool we saw his legacy.

: Yeah, I was surprised (about Ranieri). So in 50 years people will talk about what Leicester achieved. That is his legacy.February 28, 2017

"The way they played was outstanding and that is the legacy from Claudio Ranieri. The Premier League [title win] will remain forever.

"So in 50 years, people will talk about what Leicester achieved with this group last season.

"The best legacy - when he left, the first game they played like Ranieri's team last season.

"But he will immediately find a new job, I'm pretty sure. He'll get a job again and do well."