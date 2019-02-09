Rashford on the bench for Manchester United's trip to Fulham

Marcus Rashford has been dropped to the bench for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday, due to an injury concern.

The striker, who was named the division's player of the month on Friday, is one of six changes made to the team that started the 1-0 win at Leicester City last week.

Romelu Lukaku spearheads the attack in place of Rashford, while Anthony Martial and Juan Mata come in for Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard.

"Rash's had a dead leg since Leicester," caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

Solskjaer added that Victor Lindelof is "a slight concern but he should be okay" ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Chris Smalling starts in defence for the first time since the reverse fixture against Fulham at Old Trafford on December 8, alongside Phil Jones, who signed a new contract this week.

Diogo Dalot is in at right-back in place of Ashley Young, with Solskjaer rotating his side ahead of a daunting run of games.

United face Paris Saint-Germain next before an FA Cup trip to Chelsea and a league match at home to Liverpool, all in the next 15 days.