Is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland injured? Premier League injury update
The Manchester City star missed the midweek win against Huddersfield Town after suffering a back injury at Arsenal last Sunday, so will he be fit for Saturday’s visit of Burnley?
Erling Haaland was substituted late in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Sunday after complaining of a back injury.
The striker scored the opener at the Emirates but was replaced by Nico Gonzalez with his side 1-0 up 14 minutes from time, with City then pegged back by Gabriel Martinelli’s stoppage-time equaliser for the Gunners.
Haaland was absent as Pep Guardiola named a much-changed side for the 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Huddersfield Town on Wednesday, but will hope to make his return against Burnley this weekend.
Is Manchester City's Erling Haaland available this weekend?
Haaland had started every game of City’s season until the trip to Huddersfield and was in typically prolific form, finding the net seven times in six games for his club this term.
The Norwegian hitman also helped himself to five goals in his country’s 11-1 demolition of Moldova this month, having scored the winner in the 1-0 victory against Finland five days earlier.
Guardiola will hope the 25-year-old is not out for an extended period, with his side already eight points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Speaking on Tuesday, the City boss appeared optimistic about Haaland’s availability for the visit of the Clarets.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
He told The Independent: “Hopefully he can play at the weekend. It’s been such a demanding week - the last game [at Arsenal] especially - and sometimes the players have problems.
“I think he will be fine for the weekend. I hope so.”
Guardiola is already without Mateo Kovacic, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush due to injury, with the trio all expected to return next month.
Winger Rayan Cherki, who has a calf issue, is set to be sidelined until November.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.